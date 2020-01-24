Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.70 by Deutsche Bank

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective from Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.27 ($2.64).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

