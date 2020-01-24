Wolfden Resources’ (WLF) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Wolfden Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of Wolfden Resources stock opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. Wolfden Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.24.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfden Resources will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for base metal deposits. Its primarily focuses on developing the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.

