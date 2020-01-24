Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.76 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.76 ($4.37) target price by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.18 ($4.86).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

