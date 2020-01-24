ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €265.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €265.00 ($308.14) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €282.46 ($328.44).

