Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

SAIC stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 65.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

