Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $987.43 Million

Brokerages expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to report $987.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $975.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Ryerson reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $414.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 726.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

