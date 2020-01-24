$243.69 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post $243.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.72 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $299.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $963.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $961.90 million to $965.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 31.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $188,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.56.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

