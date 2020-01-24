Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMRX opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Unum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.07% and a negative net margin of 388.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

