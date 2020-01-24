Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Rating Increased to Buy at Susquehanna Bancshares

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ADYYF opened at $909.65 on Wednesday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $620.00 and a fifty-two week high of $909.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $817.13 and its 200 day moving average is $744.78.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

