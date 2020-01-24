Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAVVF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $353.82 million, a PE ratio of 175.31 and a beta of 1.17. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.87%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.