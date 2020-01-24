ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.25. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

