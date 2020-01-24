ValuEngine Lowers Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bouygues from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Shares of BOUYF opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.21. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.29 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.