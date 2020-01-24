Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSTG opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Biostage has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

