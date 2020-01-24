FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Enerplus Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,740,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,556 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,377,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,994,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 499,294 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 649,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 352,718 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,651,982 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.0077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

