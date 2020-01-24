FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.22. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 43,411,490 shares.

The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 611,926 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,029,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $557.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

