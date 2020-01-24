FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Issued By National Bank Financial

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Iamgold in a report released on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Iamgold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Iamgold by 1,484.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 463,934 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Iamgold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,141,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Iamgold by 125.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914,882 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

