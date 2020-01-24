Analysts Offer Predictions for New Gold Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NGD. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $0.65 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC set a $1.40 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.09.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.