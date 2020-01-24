KERING S A/ADR to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KERING S A/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

PPRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KERING S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

PPRUY opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. KERING S A/ADR has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $67.85.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

