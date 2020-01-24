FY2019 EPS Estimates for RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Increased by Analyst

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.63.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RNLSY. Citigroup lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

