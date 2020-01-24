Schaeffler AG Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Schaeffler in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schaeffler’s FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schaeffler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

