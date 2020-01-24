US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – US Capital Advisors raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of KMI opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 72,814 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 903.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 225,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 203,384 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,033.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,889,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,852,000 after purchasing an additional 341,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

