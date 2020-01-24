National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE AR opened at C$1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $315.00 million and a PE ratio of -90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.13.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$88.25 million during the quarter.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

