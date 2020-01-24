Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $89.25 and last traded at $91.24, approximately 2,700,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 1,141,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.24.

The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on RJF. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 17,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $1,529,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,954,000 after purchasing an additional 623,322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,011,000 after purchasing an additional 136,763 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,159,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,573,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 93,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 85,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

