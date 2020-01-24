STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Trading 5.8% Higher on Strong Earnings

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.04, 6,070,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 2,299,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

In related news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,556,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,683,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,901,000 after acquiring an additional 808,642 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

