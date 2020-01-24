East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Earnings Beat

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares rose 7.4% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $51.88 and last traded at $50.93, approximately 2,056,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,318,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 768.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 120.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

