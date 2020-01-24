Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CSFB lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.93.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$12.01 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$7.84 and a 1-year high of C$16.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.36. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

