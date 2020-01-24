FY2019 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iamgold in a report issued on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Iamgold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMG. TD Securities cut their target price on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.09.

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.68. Iamgold has a twelve month low of C$3.08 and a twelve month high of C$5.55.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

