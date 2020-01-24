Research Analysts Set Expectations for TFI International Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.93. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.04. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion.

