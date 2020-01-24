Crown Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 552 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 904% compared to the average daily volume of 55 call options.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. Crown has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,187. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,460,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

