Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2,219.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.92 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

