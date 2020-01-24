Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cameco Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.94 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCJ. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Cameco by 10,895.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,130.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 183.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

