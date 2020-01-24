Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $13.89 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $13.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.44. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $820.74.

Shares of CMG opened at $879.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $844.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $809.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $518.66 and a 1-year high of $887.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,288,000 after acquiring an additional 61,380 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,055.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,662,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,640,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

