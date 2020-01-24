Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 131.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

EQNR opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

