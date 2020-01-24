KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Baidu in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $134.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 23.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Baidu by 41.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 1,299.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,482,000 after purchasing an additional 628,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.