N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of N Brown Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

BWNG opened at GBX 92.85 ($1.22) on Friday. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87. The company has a market cap of $264.77 million and a P/E ratio of -14.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.25.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

