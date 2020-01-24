FY2019 Earnings Estimate for ContraFect Corp Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ContraFect in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29).

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.51. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ContraFect stock. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of ContraFect worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

