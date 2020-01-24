AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

