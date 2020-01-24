Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDEV. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,256.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

