Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. Athenex has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.01.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 146.51%. The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,869,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,818,337.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 606,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,815,631.08. Insiders have bought a total of 657,302 shares of company stock worth $9,412,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Athenex by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 453,654 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

