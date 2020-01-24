Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URGN. National Securities began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $40,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Athenex Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Athenex Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Urogen Pharma Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Urogen Pharma Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Kura Oncology Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Kura Oncology Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Tristate Capital Holdings Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Tristate Capital Holdings Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Fate Therapeutics Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Fate Therapeutics Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report