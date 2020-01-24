Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URGN. National Securities began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $40,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

