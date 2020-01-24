H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 18,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEES stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

