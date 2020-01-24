H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HEES stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.
