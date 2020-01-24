Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

KURA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 232.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,086,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,815,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 419,582 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KURA opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $573.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

