Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

TSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,644 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $732.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.09. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

