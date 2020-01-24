Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,804.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,714 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after acquiring an additional 857,143 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 388.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 133,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 586,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

