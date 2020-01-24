CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) vs. MGE Energy (OTCMKTS:MGEE) Critical Survey

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) and MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of MGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CleanSpark and MGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 1 0 3.00 MGE Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.17%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than MGE Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and MGE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $4.53 million 5.24 -$26.12 million N/A N/A MGE Energy $559.77 million 4.97 $84.22 million N/A N/A

MGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and MGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark N/A N/A N/A MGE Energy 15.24% 10.40% 4.28%

Summary

MGE Energy beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users. It also provides turnkey microgrid implementation services, microgid design and engineering, project development consulting, and solar photovoltaic installation and consulting. In addition, the company offers mPulse software suite, a modular platform that enables fine-grained control of a Microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that provides a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. Further, it converts various materials, including municipal solid waste, municipal sewage sludge, food and cooking waste, petroleum sludge and oily wastes, animal manures, cellulosic and non-cellulosic biomass, energy crops, scrap tires, and coal into SynGas. The company's SynGas is used as clean, renewable, environmentally friendly, and warming fuel for power plants and motor vehicles; and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Bountiful, Utah.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal, natural gas, and renewable energy sources, as well as purchases power under short and long-term commitments. As of February 22, 2019, the company distributed electricity to 153,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin, including the City of Madison; and purchased and distributed natural gas to 161,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy, Inc. was founded in 1855 and is based in Madison, Wisconsin.

