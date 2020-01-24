Leju (NYSE:LEJU) & Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (NYSE:VONOY) Financial Review

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Leju alerts:

This table compares Leju and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $462.03 million 0.63 -$13.48 million N/A N/A Vonovia SE Depository Receipt $3.20 billion 8.43 $2.68 billion $2.65 10.49

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has higher revenue and earnings than Leju.

Risk & Volatility

Leju has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Leju and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Leju and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju 1.43% 3.53% 1.81% Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 43.56% 6.83% 2.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt beats Leju on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. The company's O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform. It also sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing Websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate developers and home furnishing suppliers. In addition, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Vonovia SE Depository Receipt

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.