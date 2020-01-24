Critical Survey: Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Koss has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Koss and LRAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $21.84 million 0.52 $430,000.00 N/A N/A LRAD $36.98 million 3.22 $2.79 million $0.08 45.13

LRAD has higher revenue and earnings than Koss.

Profitability

This table compares Koss and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss 0.23% 0.33% 0.21% LRAD 7.53% 8.14% 6.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Koss shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of LRAD shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of Koss shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of LRAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Koss and LRAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LRAD beats Koss on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

