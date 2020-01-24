Head-To-Head Contrast: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) vs. 3D Systems (NASDAQ:DDD)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -24.95% -2.76% -0.65% 3D Systems -10.74% -9.77% -6.12%

Atlassian has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of 3D Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and 3D Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $1.21 billion 13.36 -$637.62 million ($0.17) -780.24 3D Systems $687.66 million 2.02 -$45.51 million ($0.37) -31.76

3D Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3D Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlassian and 3D Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 5 12 0 2.71 3D Systems 3 1 2 0 1.83

Atlassian presently has a consensus target price of $146.07, suggesting a potential upside of 10.12%. 3D Systems has a consensus target price of $9.92, suggesting a potential downside of 15.60%. Given Atlassian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlassian is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Summary

Atlassian beats 3D Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. In addition, the company offers other tools, such as Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. It has a strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

