CNX Resources Corp Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNX. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 26.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,888,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,056,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 121,839 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in CNX Resources by 83.5% during the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,979,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 900,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

