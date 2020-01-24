Concho Resources Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.65.

NYSE:CXO opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

